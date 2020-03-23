West Ham’s exquisite £7m swoop in 2015

In the summer of 2015, West Ham embarked on a busy spending spree which saw a whole host of new players arrive at Upton Park, including Nikica Jelavic, Victor Moses, Alex Song, Dimitri Payet and Manuel Lanzini.

The 12th of those new arrivals came on deadline day, when the Hammers wrapped up the £7m signing of Michail Antonio from Nottingham Forest.

The London-born forward had made his name in the lower leagues, scoring 17 goals in 84 games for Sheffield Wednesday before notching 19 in 54 outings for Nottingham Forest.

It was certainly a risk given that Antonio had never played in the Premier League before, although Slaven Bilic’s gamble well and truly paid off.

As we type, the 29-year-old has 30 goals for West Ham under his belt, as well as 21 assists in 145 appearances, which works out at a goal involvement every 2.8 games – a very decent record given his low transfer fee.

Was Michail Antonio's early brilliance overshadowed by Dimitri Payet?

Additionally, Antonio has cost the Irons a total of £48.3k per appearance, and £137.25k per goal involvement, which is pretty good value for money in this day and age.

The former Tooting and Mitcham United forward also won the Hammer of the Year award in 2016/17, following a fine campaign in which he netted nine goals and grabbed six assists in the Premier League – he also scored the first ever goal at the London Stadium and the first ever strike by an opposition player at Tottenham’s new stadium.

For just £7m, Antonio was a fine capture by Bilic, and one who has gone on to be involved in some big moments for the club – it was his headed equaliser which allowed Winston Reid to win the last ever game at Upton Park.

Using the Bank of England‘s inflation calculator, Antonio’s £7m fee would be worth £7,818,725.49 in today’s money, not taking Premier League TV money and other relevant influences into consideration.

It was truly a fantastic piece of business by Bilic and the Hammers, and the attacker is still doing the business to this day under David Moyes – he has two goals and two assists in the Premier League this season.

In other news, West Ham’s worst-ever signing looks more dreadful with each passing week…