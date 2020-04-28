Dean Ashton names Brentford duo as players West Ham should target this summer

Former West Ham United forward Dean Ashton has highlighted Said Benrahma and Ollie Watkins as potential summer transfer targets, in an interview with We Are West Ham Podcast.

What did he say?

The Hammers look set for something of an overhaul this summer, with the club languishing in 16th place in the Premier League, only clear of the relegation zone through goal difference.

Manuel Pellegrini was sacked in December following a poor run of results and things are yet to really pick up under his replacement David Moyes.

Looking ahead to the summer, Ashton highlighted Watkins and Benrahma as two of the talented players in the lower leagues that West ham could target.

“There are plenty of players in the Football League with potential, but the only issue is that they are expensive and I think that will be the one that puts West Ham and a lot of clubs off,” he told We Are West Ham Podcast (25 mins).

“I think they have a good player in [Jarrod] Bowen and I think that is one of the best sort of signings we have had in years, in terms of him being a player that will get goals but also chase back. It’s about knowing what the club is about and that is about players that will work hard for the shirt.

“For me, players like Ollie Watkins at Brentford, Said Benrahma is an unbelievable player, I am not saying that everyone is going to work, but there is a lot of talent in the Championship that West Ham are missing out on, possibly because they think they are too expensive, but with Bowen you should be able to get a decent sell on.”

Limited funds

With the global economic situation likely to impact football, it remains to be seen how much money West Ham might have to spend.

Watkins and Benrahma are certainly talented players and could add plenty to the Hammers squad, but there is too much uncertainty as to make predictions at this stage.

Brentford are also close to the top of the Championship and promotion would allow them to keep more of their squad intact, while West Ham will have to avoid relegation in order to enact any of their plans.