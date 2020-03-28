Calling all West Ham fans: Fly The Flag at 3pm today!

Snack Media has invited West Ham fans and the wider sporting community to unite in solidarity and salute the incredible work being undertaken by NHS workers during these unprecedented times we find ourselves in.

Supporters have been encouraged to represent their team by donning the Claret and Blue in an initiative that aims to raise money for Age UK and NHS Charities, whilst also flying the flag for fellow Hammers supporters who may be struggling during this COVID-19 pandemic.

At 3pm this afternoon, fans are being encouraged to take pictures of themselves, friends and family in club shirts, scarves, or waving flags, and then post them on Social Media using the #FLYTHEFLAG hashtag.

It is a wonderful campaign with the aim to generate as much money as possible for these fantastic charities who are ultimately stretched at this moment in time.

For more information on the #FLYTHEFLAG campaign, click here.