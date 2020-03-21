West Ham flop Anderson is never going to fill Payet’s boots

Felipe Anderson is never going to fill Dimitri Payet’s boots at West Ham United.

The Brazilian has struggled this season, scoring just one goal in the Premier League, and providing four assists.

Payet, of course, was a shining star during his time at the Hammers and left in 2017.

Anderson came in a year later, and one has to think that he was seen as a potential replacement; they both have twinkling toes and are each able to stand a man up and beat him.

But the fact remains; Anderson has got nowhere near Payet’s level of output during his time at Upton Park.

During his only full season at the club, the Frenchman made 30 appearances in the top-flight, scoring nine goals and registering 12 assists.

He averaged 2.3 shots per game, via WhoScored, four key passes, 2.2 dribbles, along with 3.1 crosses. His defensive contribution, naturally, was negligible, but he was so good going forward that it didn’t really matter.

Anderson, by comparison, averages one shot per game, 1.1 key passes, 2.8 dribbles, and 0.4 crosses. It bears repeating that he has scored just once this term.

While Anderson does have better dribbling stats than Payet, that’s it.

He doesn’t score enough goals, nor does he provide enough assists, and he was a £33.5m signing when he arrived.

It simply isn’t good enough and, really, the Hammers need to be thinking about moving him on.

He is still 26 – Payet is 32 – but improvement feels a long way off.

Anderson should actually be peaking, not looking to merely coast along.

As these statistics show, it is about time West Ham gave up and looked to bring in a left winger who can actually influence games from the flank, just as Payet used to.

