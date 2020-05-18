Danny Mills responds to Aaron Cresswell’s project restart claim

Former England defender Danny Mills has said that players considerations over project restart are different depending on their paycheque, in an interview with Football Insider.

What did he say?

On Friday, West Ham United left-back Aaron Cresswell bemoaned the lack of consultation over project restart and argued there should be a player poll.

The claims came after it was confirmed the Premier League clubs would meet on Monday to discuss a return to training in a bid to restart the league in June.

However, Mills has claimed that some players may not be able to take the financial hit of not playing football for the foreseeable future.

“It is very, very difficult, conflicting and confusing,” he told Football Insider.

“Some players can take a financial hit if they had to. If they do not feel that they are safe, they could tell their club that they do not want to play and lose two, three, six months wages and that would be fine no matter what. It would not be a big issue.

“However, some players might feel pressured to go back because they cannot afford to risk losing their pay.

“It is ok for the top 5% of Premier League players to say they are not playing because they have the ability to make that choice.

“The further you go down, the harder it becomes to do that. It is so, so complicated.”

Increasing pressure

With the return of German football seemingly avoiding serious incident, the pressure to see the Premier League back in action will only mount.

The point Mills raises about footballers feeling pressured to play is valid and it is important that players only return to action once they feel comfortable.

At this point, it appears that there has been a breakdown in communication between the players and the league and that may need to be addressed before the next steps are taken.