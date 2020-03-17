West Ham’s “astonishing” talent could rival Ngakia next season – sources

The following article is a special report; all information, unless otherwise stated, has been gleaned from Football FanCast sources.

Ben Johnson is seen as the next great talent to come out of the West Ham United academy and he could spend next season battling it out with Jeremy Ngakia for the club’s right-back berth, sources have told Football FanCast.

Ngakia has made his first-team breakthrough in recent weeks, playing four times for the club – two games of which came against reigning European champions Liverpool.

Johnson was forced to watch on as the 19-year-old impressed against Sadio Mane in the 3-2 defeat at Anfield due to a number of injury issues this season; he has missed 11 Premier League 2 games this term.

Nevertheless, one source has confirmed that it would be Johnson, who made his debut against Manchester City last season, playing under David Moyes had it not been for his injuries.

Indeed, our said source believes that the 20-year-old is an “astonishing” talent, who can only get better. He has captained the U23s at times and they currently sit top of the Premier League 2 Division 2; they are yet to lose in 18 games and are three points clear of Manchester United.

So good has Johnson been when he has played that there is an expectation within the club that it will be him and Ngakia as Moyes’ right-back options next season.

Terry Westley, his former academy coach, waxed lyrical about his potential to ClaretandHugh in July, saying: “It’s the academy’s job to make sure that the lads come out as gentlemen – look at Declan Rice as an example – we want quality players and quality men. Ben Johnson ticks all the boxes.”

It is remarkable that Ngakia has made the impact that he has given that he played just 19 times in Premier League 2 before his promotion, but he is perhaps the outstanding candidate to start the first game of next season at right-back.

Of course, Ryan Fredericks remains on the books but such is the club’s conviction that both Johnson and Ngakia can become stars, he is likely to leave this summer when the transfer window finally reopens. Pablo Zabaleta is also enjoying his last season at the club.

There will be some new kids on the block for the Hammers next term, then.

