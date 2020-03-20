ExWHUemployee wants Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish at West Ham

ExWHUemployee has claimed that he would love to have Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish at West Ham United, when speaking on The West Ham Way Podcast (19th March, 1:24:25).

What did he say?

The Hammers currently find themselves in a relegation scrap, as they are sitting above the bottom three on goal difference.

However, there is definitely still hope that David Moyes’ side will be able to stay in the Premier League, with the level of quality that the squad possesses.

There have also been positive additions in 2020 with Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek coming in from Hull City and Slavia Prague respectively, while Jeremy Ngakia has stepped up from the youth ranks.

ExWHUemployee was asked who he would realistically add to these from the Hammers’ relegation rivals, to which he replied: “Tyrone Mings I think is a good centre-back, got into the England squad. Yeah, Grealish. It’s probably between those two isn’t it. I think it would be between Grealish and Mings.”

He then went on to add: “While Mings is a good centre-back, Grealish is borderline top, top quality.”

Massive coup

In truth, it is pretty hard to see Grealish making the move to London Stadium, as The Evening Standard have named him as one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s most wanted men to join him at Manchester United.

However, if they did manage to bring the Villa talisman into the side then it would be a massive coup for the club and a real signal of intent – considering the level of competition.

The 24-year-old has made 28 starts and two substitute appearances across the Premier League and Carabao Cup this term, scoring nine goals and assisting six more.

His impact can also be seen in general play, as the Villa captain averages 2.7 key passes and 2.2 dribbles while being fouled 4.9 times per game – he also makes 1 tackle each match.

With the above considered, it would be a superb move if West Ham were able to sign Grealish.

