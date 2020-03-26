ExWHUemployee way off thinking West Ham could sign Bellingham

Speaking on the latest episode of The West Ham Way podcast (March 25, 10:26pm), ExWHUemployee has suggested that West Ham could sign Birmingham City starlet Jude Bellingham, but he is completely off the mark.

What did he say?

Well, Ex was running through a list of highly-rated Championship players he would potentially like to see the east London outfit target in upcoming transfer windows, and the 16-year-old was one of the names mentioned.

Do West Ham have any chance of signing Bellingham?

He said (125:20): “There’s a guy from Birmingham who’s 16 and is called Jude Bellingham. I’ve heard some really, really good things about him. I know someone who’s played against him at U18s level and they said he was absolutely sensational.

“Birmingham are a bit in financial trouble. He could potentially be someone who we could pick up because his club haven’t got much money.”

Way off the mark

Ex may well want West Ham to sign Bellingham, and he would clearly be an impressive coup for the Irons given he has scored four goals and provided a further three assists in 32 Championship appearances for the Blues this term, despite his tender years.

However, it has already been reported that Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United are leading many other big European clubs in the race to sign the midfielder, reportedly rated at £30m.

Given the chances both of those clubs have given to young English players in recent years – see Jadon Sancho, Brandon Williams and Mason Greenwood as examples – why would the teenager want to go to the London Stadium instead?

ExWHUemployee is right to pick Bellingham out as one of the standout players in England’s second tier, but West Ham have pretty much no chance of signing him if he does leave Birmingham during the next transfer window.

