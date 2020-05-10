Farewell Boleyn: The Ultimate Boleyn Ground Quiz

On this day four years ago West Ham fans were made to say goodbye to the Boleyn Ground ahead of a hugely controversial move to London Stadium in Stratford.

At the time, fans were carefully of optimistic of what a new 60,000 capacity stadium could help them achieve moving forward, but what has transpired since will have led to much larger opposition to the move had the fans known what a mess the stadium move was to cause.

The Boleyn Ground was a classic football ground with a reputation of being very intimidating for opposition players. It was the home of every single West Ham fan who had the pleasure of going there, but all they have now are fantastic memories of the great stadium.

So, to mark the four-year anniversary of that emphatic final match at Upton Park, we’ve put together the Ultimate Boleyn Ground quiz for Hammers fans to test their knowledge of the place they used to call ‘home’…

Good luck!