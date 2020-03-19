West Ham interested in signing CSKA striker Fedor Chalov

West Ham United are interested in signing Fedor Chalov from CSKA Moscow, per the print edition of The Daily Mirror (page 47, March 18th, 2020).

What’s the word?

The Hammers are said to have made an enquiry for the Russia international, who has won two caps for his country.

The 21-year-old is also said to be of interest to Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion, with the summer transfer window looming.

Chalov was the subject of a £14m bid from Palace in the summer transfer window, per The Daily Star, though the Russian club rejected that offer. He is now thought to be rated at £25m.

Not the answer

Chalov has not exactly been in sparkling form this season.

Indeed, in 31 appearances in all competitions, he has scored just six goals, and has not found the net for the club at all in 2020. On top of that, he would likely cost more than the bid made by Palace in January, suggesting a price of anywhere upwards of £15m.

Should West Ham pursue Chalov?

With the Hammers struggling to hit the back of the net – Sebastien Haller is their top scorer with seven goals – one has to think that bringing Chalov into the club is not the solution, especially when you consider his relative inexperience.

The Irons only have one player to surpass five Premier League strikes this campaign and the very fact Mark Noble is their third-highest goalscorer is indicative of their lack of firepower.

Owners David Gold and David Sullivan ought to swerve this move and try to find a striker who has actually been scoring goals for his club.

