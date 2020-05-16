With their Premier League survival still somewhat in doubt, planning for the summer is unlikely to be David Moyes’ priority right now.

The Hammers currently sit 16th in the Premier League table, but are only clear of the bottom three on goal difference.

A porous defence has perhaps been their biggest weakness so far this term.

Only Norwich City, Aston Villa and Southampton have conceded more than the Hammers in the league this term, who have let in 50 goals from their 29 fixtures.

Their offensive play has been slightly better, but their remain doubts about the form of Sebastien Haller.

Signed for big money last summer from Eintracht Frankfurt the striker has scored seven goals from 27 league appearances, but has managed just three goals since October.

In midfield, the signing of Pablo Fornals has not yet borne fruit, with the Spaniard making just 15 starts, while injuries have continued to plague Jack Wilshere.

Here, we look at five players the club should target this summer…