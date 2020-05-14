Gary Neville delivers verdict on relegation debate

Gary Neville has claimed that promotion and relegation should be part of football but said using a points-per-game system to determine the bottom three was unfair, in an interview with Sky Sports.

What did he say?

With the chance of finishing a Premier League season looking increasingly difficult, there have been a number of solutions mooted to determine how the final positions will be decided.

According to The Athletic, one solution being considered is calculating the league positions based on a weighted points-per-game system that takes into account whether fixtures where set to be played at home or away.

Such a situation would see West Ham United relegated as it stands, while non-weighted points per game system would see them stay up.

“I think that if football was going to be played, it’s right for football to be played for promotion and relegation,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“But I think on the points-per-game basis, to be relegated with nine games to go, with so much to play for, so tight at the bottom and with so much at stake, it doesn’t feel right to me personally.

“I do think it’s unfair for points per game for relegation. It’s important I voice that. It’s devastating going down at any time, but without even having the opportunity to defend yourself and play football matches would be too much.”

Danger zone

Despite sitting outside the bottom three at the current time, the news that a weighted points-per-game solution is being considered will comes as a real worry for West Ham.

However, as Neville suggested a non-weighted points-per-game system would be an imperfect solution and is also likely to meet plenty of disapproval from clubs.

Whatever solution is decided upon the integrity of the league seems to have been irreparably damaged and as a result, there could be increasing support for having no relegation at all.