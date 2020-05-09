West Ham’s recruitment policy has become a bit of a laughing stock over the years, especially during the David Gold and David Sullivan era.

Their biggest struggles have come in their decade long search for a striker capable of scoring consistently. The ones they have found have either been towards the end of the careers or not stayed around for too long before moving on.

They are few and far between, though, and the Hammers continue to spend huge amounts of money in a very scatter gun-like approach to recruitment.

Last summer they spent a club-record fee on Sebastien Haller, who has managed just seven goals since August, and also brought in Albian Ajeta, who still waits for his first goal in claret and blue.

But what about all the other strikers they’ve signed. There are loads of them and the majority have been woeful.

Have a flick through and remind yourself of the rubbish Gold and Sullivan have wasted millions on over the last 10 years…