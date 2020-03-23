Jeremy Ngakia sends message to West Ham fans

Jeremy Ngakia has sent a video message to West Ham United supporters on the club’s official Instagram page.

The Premier League has been suspended, with the government advising everyone to partake in social distancing and self-isolate where possible.

West Ham’s academy graduate has urged supporters to stay safe and follow the guidelines that have been set out.

The 19-year-old has had a rapid rise to prominence in claret and blue, partly due to Ryan Fredericks’ injury, making four appearances, including a debut against league-leaders Liverpool.

He has dealt with the step up well, averaging 1.5 aerial duels won per game, as well as completing 3 tackles, 1.5 interceptions, 3.3 clearances and 1.3 dribbles per game.

It says a lot about his newly found popularity among Hammers fans that he was the player chosen to deliver this message to them, with the hope being that supporters will take his words onboard.

West Ham’s original Instagram post can be seen below:

