London Stadium

Key Information about London Stadium

The London Stadium (formerly Olympic Stadium) was originally built to host the London 2012 Olympics, and it is not the home of Premier League side West Ham United in addition to UK Athletics.

The brand new state of the art stadium has a 60,000 all-seater capacity for football matches, and this figure can be increased to 80,000 for concerts. The London Stadium has a UEFA ‘Category Four’ stadium status and features the longest cantilevered roof in the world.

The ground is located in the east end of London, and comprises famous stands; the Bobby Moore Stand, the Sir Trevor Brooking Stand, and the East and West Stands.

A history of London Stadium

The London Stadium commenced construction in May 2008 which was three months earlier than scheduled, and the ground was completed in March 2011 which was on time and under budget. The stadium was built in different tiers, and during the Olympic games it was able to hold 80,000 spectators.

The base tier comprises 25,000 seats in a deeper bowl, and it is made up of low-carbon-dioxide concrete which is 40 percent less embodied carbon than conventional concrete. The second tier holds an impressive 55,000 seats, 60 meters above the ground level. The world’s longest cantilever roof covers two-thirds of the London Stadium’s seating, and the roof holds 14 lighting towers which feature over 500 individual floodlights.

In terms of the ground’s interior, it features a nine-lane Mondo 400 meters athletics track, and the pitch is a mix of ryegrass, smooth stalk meadow grass, and perennial ryegrass.

In the summer of 2012, the 25,000 seats and the grass from the lower tier were removed, and the athletics track was covered with a layer of recycled concrete to protect it from the construction work. Later that year, work began on removing the 14 floodlight panels, and two years later work commenced on installing new floodlights that are suspended from the roof rather than sitting on top.

The original black and white seating which was designed for the London Olympics was replaced with the Hammers notable white, blue and claret colours with West Ham United’s name on the East Stand, and the symbolic hammers designed on the lower tier stands. In addition to previous work, in 2016 further developments were made to the London Stadium to make it more homely to its new residents.

Tickets to Watch West Ham United at London Stadium

Adult West Ham United members can purchase single Premier League matchday tickets from £25-75, over-65s/under-21s/under-16s can all go for £13-75 – all prices depend on which stand and category is selected. Non-member tickets are typically priced at an additional £5.

Adult season tickets range from £320-1200, over-65s and under-21s range from £160-1200, and under-16 founder/s can purchase a season ticket from just £99.

Related Links

https://www.whufc.com/ – Official website of West Ham United

https://www.whufc.com/tickets/ – West Ham United Ticket Office

https://www.london-stadium.com/index.html – Official website of London Stadium