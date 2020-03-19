Lukasz Fabianski posts training video

West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski has posted a video of himself training on Instagram.

With the Premier League currently suspended, the Poland international was doing some exercises at home as he was “trying to stay sharp”.

Last season’s Hammer of the Year has had a fairly tough campaign physically, as he has missed 13 league games through two separate injuries – having pulled up against both AFC Bournemouth and Sheffield United.

The 34-year-old may have had his fair share of pain this campaign, but there was a heartwarming addition to this training session, as he was joined by a young family member.

It offers a reminder that while people will be desperate for football to return, it is important for players to stay healthy and look after their loved ones.

The stopper also thought of the supporters, telling them to “take care of yourself” in the current tough conditions.

Fabianski’s original Instagram post can be seen below:

