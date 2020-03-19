 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. West Ham News
Lukasz Fabianski posts training video

Lukasz Fabianski posts training video

by Danny Lewis share
1 minute read 19/3/2020 | 12:17pm

West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski has posted a video of himself training on Instagram.

With the Premier League currently suspended, the Poland international was doing some exercises at home as he was “trying to stay sharp”.

Last season’s Hammer of the Year has had a fairly tough campaign physically, as he has missed 13 league games through two separate injuries – having pulled up against both AFC Bournemouth and Sheffield United.

The 34-year-old may have had his fair share of pain this campaign, but there was a heartwarming addition to this training session, as he was joined by a young family member.

Watch West Ham United Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

It offers a reminder that while people will be desperate for football to return, it is important for players to stay healthy and look after their loved ones.

The stopper also thought of the supporters, telling them to “take care of yourself” in the current tough conditions.

Fabianski’s original Instagram post can be seen below:

View this post on Instagram

Trying to stay sharp in these strange days. Take care of yourself. . . . . Codzienny trening wyglada teraz tak. Uważajcie na siebie. 💪

A post shared by Łukasz Fabiański Official (@lukasz.fabianski) on

Meanwhile, West Ham fans reacted to one star’s message to a rival player.

Article title: Lukasz Fabianski posts training video

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 