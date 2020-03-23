 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
West Ham fans have lost their patience with Manuel Lanzini

West Ham fans have lost their patience with Manuel Lanzini

by Danny Lewis share
1 minute read 23/3/2020 | 07:30pm

It has been suggested by football.london that David Moyes is running out of patience with West Ham United midfielder Manuel Lanzini.

The Scotsman previously backed him, saying: “He was such a good player for us and I am desperate to get him back to the levels he was at. I trust him, I believe he can get back to those levels. At the moment he is our flair, he is our person that might make the difference. There is nobody more behind him than me.”

However, the Argentinian has played just five minutes in the five games since he was booed off against Liverpool.

Fans have backed Moyes’ decision on the 27-year-old, as he has failed to truly make much of an impact for the Hammers this season.

An obvious indication of this is that he hasn’t scored a single goal during his 14 starts and seven substitute appearances in the Premier League and FA Cup.

Going through a tough spell can be forgiven, especially when it is considered that he has missed 38 games through injury since the start of last season.

However, the minimum expectation is that he shows effort, which Hammers fans don’t feel Lanzini has done. This can be hinted at by the fact he makes 0.8 fewer tackles and interceptions per game than he did during the 2016/17 campaign.

There are plenty of fans who feel that this stance is long overdue, considering the poor level of performance Lanzini has been putting in on a regular basis.

When watching him play, the Argentinian has simply not looked strong or hungry enough, so it is no surprise that Pablo Fornals is beginning to get ahead of him in the pecking order.

