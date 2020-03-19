West Ham fans react to Michail Antonio’s message

Devoid of football, there are players, supporters and staff across the world looking for things to fill their spare time with.

West Ham United forward Michail Antonio seems to have found his solution to this problem, as he has challenged Tottenham Hotspur’s Ryan Sessegnon to a game of FIFA with a full kit apology from whoever loses.

This seems to have caught the imagination of some West Ham supporters, who responded to his tweet.

Letssssss gooooooooooo!! The London Derby is ON!! Me Vs @RyanSessegnon on FIFA, Friday 8pm, loser gives a full kit apology after 👀 Don’t miss it!!!!!! ⚽ #COYI — Michail Antonio (@Michailantonio) March 17, 2020

There has been some reference to his real-life performances, as the 29-year-old scored the only goals in the two teams’ last ever meeting at Upton Park and first encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. He also scored in their most recent fixture, when he came off the bench in a game that ended 3-2 to Spurs.

However, one fan wasn’t quite so encouraging, saying they “hope you take your chances unlike the last London Derby you played in” – he missed the Hammers’ best opportunity of the game against Arsenal.

Let’s hope you take your chances unlike the last London Derby you played in. Vamos Michail. — West Ham Transfers (@westhamtransfer) March 17, 2020

This may just be FIFA, but fans are still showing the competitive edge that comes with the major rivalry, between the two clubs, saying “you better not lose”.

The official record between the two teams is that West Ham have 64 wins, while Spurs have 97 and there have been 52 draws – while the result will have no bearing on this, there will still be bragging rights of sorts.

You cannot lose 😂⚒⚒ https://t.co/gzCaNsW7nm — Jack Disley ⚒ (@Jack_disley) March 17, 2020

Considering there hasn’t been any football for people to watch, there have been various clubs and accounts looking for ways to fill the void.

There have been games of connect four on Twitter and FIFA tournaments between clubs, and some fans feel that the game between the two players should be streamed – with one even calling for Sky Sports to make it televised.

Who do you think will win?

Live stream possible? 👀⚒ — Billy Boylan (@billyboylan5) March 17, 2020

@SkyFootball this has to be televised… — Gaz ⚒️ (@GaryRowe91) March 17, 2020

Meanwhile, West Ham fans have reacted to an update that comes to the detriment of Declan Rice.