West Ham struck a good deal with Nordtveit sale

The summer transfer window of 2016 was something of a mixed bag for West Ham.

Whilst Manuel Lanzini and Robert Snodgrass have proven to be solid signings, other recruits from the time did not go quite as well. Andre Ayew, for example, cost £20.5m, but he scored just 12 times in 50 appearances – an injury on his debut for the club, against Chelsea, set him on the wrong path.

Havard Nordtveit was another who joined four years ago, although there was little risk to his arrival considering he didn’t cost a transfer fee. It didn’t really work out for him, and he just spent one season at the London Stadium before moving on.

But where is he now? Here, we take a look.

Time at West Ham

Formerly on the books at Arsenal, the Denmark international made his name at Borussia Monchengladbach. A defensive midfielder, he made 187 appearances for the German outfit, scoring 12 goals and providing 11 assists. He even featured in the Champions League, as well – it was something of a coup for the Hammers to sign him without paying a penny.

He struggled to adapt at West Ham. though – perhaps he wasn’t helped by the vitriolic atmosphere surrounding the side’s first season in the London Stadium. In the end he would make just 21 appearances in all competitions for the Irons. Still, despite that, West Ham still managed to make £8m from his sale, as he returned to Germany, this time joining Hoffenheim.

Where are they now?

He may still be at Hoffenheim, but his career has really stagnated since making the switch. He has made just 42 appearances during his time there – he has played no more than 15 matches in the Bundesliga in each campaign so far.

He even had another short spell in English football – on loan at Fulham – but that also ended in tears as the Cottagers were relegated from the top flight last term, with Nordtveit making five appearances along the way. Now back in Sinsheim, he has featured just eight times this campaign. He does have 52 caps for his country, though, so perhaps it isn’t all bad – he has even pulled on the captain’s armband on occasion, as well.

A series of injuries haven’t helped, but West Ham must be happy with themselves for managing to make a profit on the 29-year-old.