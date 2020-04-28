Opinion: Defensive rebuild the summer priority for West Ham

West Ham United must focus on rebuilding their defence this summer, according to Football.London.

What does the report say?

After a summer of investment, this has been a disappointing season for the Hammers, who sit 16th in the Premier League table with just nine matches to play.

With just a goal difference advantage over the relegation zone, the appointment of David Moyes following Manuel Pellegrini’s sacking has not yet born fruit.

According to Football.London, the club needs to overhaul their defence this summer, with the piece highlighting Ryan Fredericks, Winston Reid, Pablo Zabaleta Arthur Masuaku and Fabian Balbuena as players that could leave.

Meanwhile, it highlighted the emergence of Jeremy Ngakia and Ben Johnson, players with whom they can plan for the future.

Wholesale change

West Ham have conceded 50 goals in 29 Premier League matches this season and it is clear that change needs to be made.

Balbuena has seen his form depart him after a promising start, while injuries have hampered Fredericks and Reid.

The club have recently been linked with moves for both Matty Cash and Joe Worrall and further names could be put into the frame in the coming weeks.

In Issa Diop, the club have a player around which they can build, but elsewhere it is clear that a significant renewal is needed.