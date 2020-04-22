Opinion: How the recent market decline could affect West Ham’s business

As the football world tries to adapt to the current global crisis, we can take a more detailed look into how clubs are handling their finances and looking towards the transfer window.

In a recent report by transfermarkt.com, it was declared that as a result of current events, Transfermarkt values on the majority of worldwide players has dropped significantly. For those born after 1998, the decrease has been capped at 10%, but others have seen their value drop by up to 20% in other cases.

English clubs have suffered an overall €2billion (£871.5m) deficit, with Manchester City and Liverpool being hit the hardest worldwide. But what do these price drops mean for clubs further down the table? Could we see summer deals altered or even funds exhausted?

Football FanCast has taken a look at what this current situation could mean for West Ham’s business…

Declan Rice (-£5m)

Starlet Declan Rice has been making waves over the last couple of seasons, particularly after showing his versatility to adapt from a centre-back to a defensive midfielder. London rivals Chelsea – who are reportedly on the market for their next young talent – have been eyeing up Rice’s services, according to Sky Sports.

It has been clarified that the 21-year-old will not come cheap to any potential buyers after an £80m price tag was stamped on him (via Daily Star). However, as the world of football continues to be rocked, clubs further down in the Premier League table will naturally be hit harder than the more wealthier ones.

Could West Ham be forced into selling some of their most prized players just to balance the books this summer? It will certainly hit hard if Rice is one of this season’s departures, particularly after his £49m+ growth between 2017 and 2019.

Felipe Anderson (-£11.7m)

According to The Mirror, the Hammers could be open to listening to offers for Felipe Anderson, whose Transfermarkt value has dropped from £40.5m to £28.8m since December.

The Brazilian could used as part of a money-saving scheme as West Ham face the financial backlash from the current global crisis. As such, the London outfit will likely join the many others who have returned to the drawing board to rethink this summer’s transfer tactics.

Napoli are reportedly interested in Anderson and have monitored him since his time with Lazio prior to his Premier League move. After failing to recreate even a fraction of his form last season (10 goals, five assists), the Irons may find themselves with their hands tied when it comes to the 27-year-old’s future. Additionally, Anderson is reportedly the third highest paid player at the club, earning £4.4m a year in wages (£85k-a-week – according to Spotrac).

A move away from London or indeed, England could be one of the only viable options available for the midfielder.

Sébastien Haller (-£8.1m)

With a debut season that has made more of a ripple than a splash, some West Ham fans are already calling for the sale of their new striker.

Sébastien Haller broke the club’s record fee for an incoming transfer back in July last year and has tallied just seven goals, which has left the Hammers with their heads barely above water in the league table.

According to the Daily Star, the Frenchman currently earns £70,000-per-week, which puts him in the same wage bracket as Michail Antonio, Manuel Lanzini and Angelo Ogbonna (via Spotrac).

There are no major reported talks of other clubs showing interest in Haller, but West Ham must be smart with their business this window or they may not be able to bolster their squad at all.

It’s uncertain when the summer transfer window will open or how clubs will go about their business but it’s a very worrying time for all involved. If the Irons must sell up in order to balance the books but can’t poach any new signings, 2020/21 will be a very tough season for them to stay afloat in the Premier League.