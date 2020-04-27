Opinion: West Ham have internal talent to survive football’s suspension

West Ham United could be forced to look internally this summer as transfer budgets shrink in light of the global economic situation, and the London Evening Standard have highlighted three players that could make the leap.

What does the report say?

West Ham has long been renowned for the quality of its youth development, with its program often referred to as the Academy of Football.

England 1996 World Cup heroes Bobby Moore, Geoff Hurst and Martin Peters all came through the system at West Ham, while more recently Rio Ferdinand, Frank Lampard, Joe Cole, and Declan Rice, among others, have gone on to represent the national team.

In recent years the club has been more aggressive in the transfer window than in the past, investing heavily in the likes of Felipe Anderson, Pablo Fornals and Sebastien Haller.

However, with the suspension of football likely impacting their spending power, they could have to resort to relying on academy players, with the London Evening Standard highlighting Jeremy Ngakia, Grady Diangana and Xande Silva as three that could make the step up.

Changing of the guard

While the bulk of Silva’s game time for the club has come at under-23 level, Ngakia and Diangana have shown they are able to make the step up.

The 18-year-old Ngakia has made four starts at right-back for the Hammers in the Premier League this season, while Diangana has five goals and five assists from 21 Championship appearances for West Bromwich Albion.

Silva also bagged three goals in three games before the shutdown for the under-23s, underlining his potential.

If the club want to save money these players need to be entrusted in important roles and given the lack of success experienced by some of their more expensive counterparts, it will not necessarily lead to a downturn in results.