Opinion: Jack Wilshere’s injury return won’t make a difference to West Ham

West Ham midfielder Jack Wilshere is set to return from the pelvic injury that has kept him out of action since October, according to the Daily Mail.

What does the report say?

Plagued by injury for much of his career, Wilshere has made just 16 appearances for West Ham since arriving at the club in 2018.

With just two starts this season he will be hoping to get some game time under his belt when the football season returns and has used the lockdown to continue his recovery.

According to the Daily Mail, Wilshere will be ready to start first-team training when the season recommences, as he seeks to rescue his career at the London Stadium.

The former Arsenal man is set to see his £100,000-a-week contract expire at the end of next season and will surely need to make a much bigger impact on the pitch if he is to earn a new one.

Last chance saloon

Wilshere will be very disappointed to have made just 16 appearances since joining West Ham in the summer of 2018.

Injuries continue to haunt his progress, but he also has to take responsibility for not making the impact he needs to when he gets on the pitch.

Given his record, it would be a surprise to him contribute in a meaningful way when the season does return and he will have to enjoy a dramatic turnaround in fortunes if he is going to earn himself a new contract.