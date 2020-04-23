Opinion: West Ham must avoid temptation amid Khedira links

West Ham United are interested in a move for Germany international and Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira, according to Calciomercato.

What does the report say?

Khedira has been limited to 12 Serie A appearances this season, with injuries and stern competition for places seeing him fall out of favour in recent years.

Having just turned 33 the German is likely past the peak of his powers, but West Ham are said to be interested.

According to Calciomercato, Khedira is keen to follow his partner Melanie Leupolz to London, after she signed a three-year deal with Chelsea.

The report states that West Ham are keeping an eye on the German’s situation, who could see his contract with Juventus cut short over the summer.

One to avoid

At his best, Khedira was one of the best midfielders in Europe and in 2014 he became a world cup winner with Germany.

However, he last started more than 10 league matches in the 2017/18 season and with West Ham already said to be planning their transfer activity, this is a deal to avoid.

West Ham have invested plenty in the likes of Sebastien Haller, Pablo Fornals and Felipe Anderson, while short term moves for older players like Samir Nasri, Alvaro Arbeloa, Patrice Evra and Roberto Jimenez have not worked out.

The Hammers now need to refocus on signing promising youngsters, rather than offering large contracts to older stars past their best.