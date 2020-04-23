Opinion: West Ham’s interest in Nottingham Forest duo backs up Moyes’ transfer strategy

West Ham United will be able to land Nottingham Forest duo Joe Worrall and Matty Cash for a cut-price £25m this summer, according to Football Insider.

What does the report say?

Worrall and Cash have both played important roles this season from their centre-back and right-back roles respectively, forming a key part of the side’s resolute defence under Sabri Lamouchi.

Only Brentford and Leeds United have conceded fewer goals in the Championship than Forest this season, with the club sitting fifth overall.

According to Football Insider, their form has attracted the interest of the Hammers who could look to take advantage of their financial worries facing Championship clubs and secure the two youngsters for a combined fee of £25m.

Both players have shown plenty of promise and have already gained plenty of experience at Championship level, with Worrall making 37 league starts this season and Cash starting 34 times.

West Ham reportedly made a £12m approach for Cash in January but were knocked back, although it now appears financial necessity could force Forest to part with two of their prized assets.

Looking to youth

Moyes said this week that he has been using the lockdown as an opportunity to look at the club’s recruitment plans and it appears as though West Ham will be looking at more young players going forward.

The Hammers have made plenty of expensive mistakes in recent seasons and their league position is not reflective of some of the transfer fees they have paid out.

With three goals and four assists, Cash is the sort of attacking full-back the club needs, while alongside Michael Dawson, Worrall has formed one of the most effective central defensive partnerships in the second tier.