Aaron Cresswell bemoans lack of consultation on project restart

West Ham United left-back Aaron Cresswell argued that the players have not been consulted about project restart, in a Twitter post on Friday.

What did he say?

The Premier League clubs are set to vote today on whether players can return to training in small groups, ahead of a potential return to action in June.

Fourteen of the 20 clubs are needed to approve the proposal which if agreed on, could see players back in training from Tuesday.

However, Cresswell has argued that the players’ opinions have not been properly taken into account.

“I think it’s been made pretty clear players opinions don’t count for much along with the head medical officer of fifa,” he wrote on Twitter.

“It’s been 10 weeks since we last played to try get a poll to see where players stand?”

The 30-year-old was responding to a tweet from Talksport quoting former England boss Sam Allardyce who had argued that the players had not been properly consulted.

I think it’s been made pretty clear players opinions don’t count for much along with the head medical officer of fifa? It’s been 10 weeks since we last played to try get a poll to see we’re players stand? — AARON CRESSWELL (@Aaron_Cresswell) May 15, 2020

Communication breakdown

It is becoming increasingly clear that there is a level of discontent among some of the players with regards to the level of consultation that has taken place.

In such an unprecedented scenario it is the players who are taking the biggest risk by taking the field and in the desperation to see a return, it appears they have not had their opinions properly heard.

Whether or not this will change as the plans are ramped up remains to be seen, but at this stage it feels like there has been a breakdown in communication.