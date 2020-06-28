QUIZ: Can you answer these 10 questions about Harry Redknapp’s stint as West Ham boss?

Following a nine-year spell as Bournemouth manager in the 1980s and early 1990s, Harry Redknapp really established his reputation as a manager at the very top level with West Ham United.

Arriving at the start of the 1994/95 season the former Hammers midfielder spent seven seasons at the club, achieving plenty of success before moving onto Portsmouth, Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur, among other clubs.

Giving debuts to the likes of Frank Lampard, Rio Ferdinand and Joe Cole, Redknapp oversaw the development of a number of talented young players, as well as bringing some established names.

Having allowed the club to establish themselves as a Premier League force, Redknapp left the club in 2001 after his relationship with chairman Terry Brown deteriorated during negotiations over a new deal.

With the Premier League finally returning last weekend after a three-month hiatus, here is a look back into the archives with 10 questions about Redknapp’s spell as the boss at Upton Park…