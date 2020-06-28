QUIZ: Can you answer these 10 questions about Sam Allardyce’s stint as West Ham United boss?

Sam Allardyce took over as boss at Upton Park during a difficult period in the history of West Ham United, with the club having just suffered relegation to the second tier of English football.

However, the former Bolton Wanderers, Newcastle United and Blackburn Rovers manager quickly got to work and saw his side promoted back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

During a four-year spell at Upton Park he was not always universally loved by West Ham fans, but Allardyce brought a level of consistency and solidity that has often been absent since.

After leaving the club at the end of his contract, Big Sam enjoyed further success with Sunderland before his ill-fated one-game stint as manager of the England national team.

With football finally returning to our screens after a three-month break, we look back over Allardyce’s time in East London and see how much you can remember about it…