Quiz: Can you answer these 15 questions about West Ham’s 2019/20 season?

There will be some West Ham fans out there who were secretly praying that the season would be null and void, with the Hammers sitting just above the relegation zone on goal difference.

But with the season due to restart in the next couple of weeks, David Moyes’ men will now have to ensure their Premier League survival on the pitch, albeit in more difficult circumstances as stadiums remain empty.

But what do West Ham fans remember of the 19/20 season so far? With three months gone since a ball was last kicked in the Premier League, this quiz is a lot harder than you’d think.

Test yourself below…