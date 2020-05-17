Quiz: Can you name all of these obscure West Ham players?

West Ham have certainly had their fair share of random players don the famous claret and blue over the years, some who have been good, some bad and some that are damn right ugly – no offence intended, Dowie.

For every Paolo Di Canio there has been a Marco Boogers, and for every Manuel Lanzini there has been a Dani. However, the Hammers won’t be the first club not to get it right in the transfer market over the years and definitely won’t be the last.

In our latest quiz, we look back at the former Hammers to see how many of them you remember. I would like to say many of them graced the Upton Park and London Stadium pitch with great aplomb, but I would through gritted teeth…