West Ham have carved out a reputation of being very scattergun in the transfer market over the years.

The ambition is always there but often they’re left with sub-standard players who either don’t have what it takes to succeed in the Premier League or at the end of the careers simply looking for one last payday.

For every Dimitri Payet there has been the likes of Gokahn Tore and Pablo Barrera, and for every Paolo Di Canio there has been a Simone Zaza and Jonathan Calleri. It’s fair to say their inconsistent recruitment does not quite match their ambition.

So for today’s quiz, we’ve put together a selection of careers of West Ham players for you to guess. Just by looking at a snapshot of their Wikipedia page career, can you name the West Ham player?

