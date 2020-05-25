Quiz: How well do you know West Ham’s club records?

West Ham United Football Club has a rich history and is widely regarded as one of the most traditional football clubs in England.

With three FA Cups an a European Cup Winners’ Cup to its name, the Hammers have enjoyed some great days in years gone by. However, that has dried up in recent years, with forty years gone by since they last lifted major silverware.

But they have managed to rack up some impressive club records over the years, with their biggest wins, biggest attendance and record goalscorers amongst the best in the business.

But how well do you know the Hammers’ club records? Put your knowledge to the test and don’t forget to challenge your mates…