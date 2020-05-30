Quiz: Name West Ham United’s top league goalscorer for each of the last 15 seasons

The 2019/20 campaign has been a difficult one for West Ham United, who parted with former boss Manuel Pellegrini in December.

The Chilean had overseen a poor start to the Premier League season following a summer of promise, where the club signed Sebastien Haller and Pablo Fornals for substantial sums.

The former Manchester City boss was replaced with David Moyes for his second spell at the club, but the Scot has seen his side earn just two league wins since his arrival.

West Ham are now 16th in the Premier League table but are only clear of the bottom three on goal difference, with nine matches still to play.

With the return of top-flight football now confirmed for June 17, the Hammers will return to action with a home match against Wolverhampton Wanderers, with fixtures against fellow relegation strugglers Watford, Norwich City and Aston Villa before the end of the season.

In advance of the Premier League’s return, we have created a quiz that should test the knowledge of even the biggest West Ham fans, with the challenge to name each of their top goalscorers from the last 15 seasons.