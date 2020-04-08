Quiz: Can you name these obscure West Ham players from the PL era?

West Ham have a bit of a reputation of being very inconsistent in the transfer window. For every Paolo Di Canio, Dimitri Payet and Trevor Sinclair, there’s a Marco Boogers, Simone Zaza and Savio Nsereko.

It’s just the way the Hammers have always been. Structure and preparation in the transfer window is nowhere to be seen when they’re doing business, and there’s no surprise when they’ve had the likes of Harry Redknapp, Avram Grant and Sam Allardyce in charge over the years.

But the good thing about that is there are a lot of obscure players to have come and gone in east London during the Premier League era, which gives fans the chance to look back on both how good and bad some of them were.

Some became legends, others were cult heroes, and many will always be known as a complete waste of money.

So, while you’re sitting at home, bored and doing your best to adhere to the government’s social distancing guidelines, put your West Ham knowledge to the test by naming these obscure Hammers players from the Premier League era.

Think you know your stuff? Prove it…