Quiz: The Ultimate Mark Noble Birthday Quiz

Mark Noble turns 33 today (8th May 2020) and while he isn’t widely regarded as one of the best players to have played in the Premier League, he still deserves immense credit for the longevity of his career at the very top of the English game.

‘Mr. West Ham’ is nearing half a century of first-team appearances for the Hammers in a career that has spanned 16 seasons, most of which he has enjoyed in the top-flight.

There aren’t many players like him left in the game; it’s rare for footballers to spend so long at one club without moving, but the Canning Town-born midfielder has stayed true to his roots and remained with the Hammers through thick and thin like any true West Ham fan would.

So, to celebrate Noble’s 33rd birthday, we’ve put together this quiz to test the knowledge of Hammers fans who think they know all there is to know about their club captain and legend.

