Quiz: The West Ham United Transfer Conundrum

West Ham are no different to 95% of the Premier League clubs in that they constantly throw a lot of money at the transfer market in the hope it will deliver instant success.

Often this method has proved to fail for the East Londoners, as Gold and Sullivan have continually failed to get the balance right.

In the latest West Ham quiz we are challenging you Hammers fans to see if you can recognise where some of these squandered millions have gone. I mean, how much did the club pay for striking misfit Nikica Jelavic back in 2015?

There are 15 transfer fees to navigate, let’s see how good your West Ham knowledge actually is…