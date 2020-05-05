Quiz: West Ham United – The Ultimate Boys of ’86 Quiz

The 1985/1986 season is celebrated at West Ham as being one of the best campaigns of the club’s existence.

Having finished 16th in the First Division the season before, John Lyall’s Hammers were not expected to compete in the way that they did, as they mounted a serious title challenge alongside Liverpool and Everton, which went down to the penultimate weekend of the season.

It was a title bad akin to Leicester City’s in 2015/2016, although West Ham were unable to do what the Foxes did and end the season as Champions. However, it remains a fond memory for the fans who experienced that season and the players who made it happen.

That squad, which included the likes of Tony Cottee, Frank McAvennie, Tony Gale, Alvin Martin and Alan Devonshire, are often invited back to the club as guests of honour and will forever be known as ‘The Boys of ’86.’

But how much do you remember of that season? Or, if you’re too young to remember it, how much do you know about one of the best seasons in West Ham’s great history?

Test your knowledge in the quiz below and don’t forget to share it with our mates…