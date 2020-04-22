Report: Josh Brownhill reveals why he turned down West Ham

Former West Ham United transfer target Josh Brownhill has revealed why he chose a move to Burnley over one to the London Stadium, in an interview with The Athletic.

What did he say?

Brownhill made a great start to the season with Bristol City, scoring five goals and providing two assists in his 28 Championship appearances.

However, he chose to move to the Premier League with Burnley during the January window, despite interest from the Hammers who reportedly made a move for the £9m man.

Asked why he chose Burnley rather than the London side, the 24-year-old said that the Turf Moor club has a special feeling.

“You know when something just feels right,” he told The Athletic.

“Burnley gave me that feeling. Premier League football, a great manager, quality players and fans. I feel comfortable.”

One that got away

After missing out on Brownhill the club instead moved for midfielder Tomas Soucek and winger Jarod Bowen, but have struggled since picking up one league win since New Year’s Day, leaving them in 16th and only ahead of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Brownhill is yet to make an impact at Burnley, having managed just one substitute appearance, but he could certainly have given them a boost in midfield where they have been struggling.

Carlos Sanchez, Jack Wilshere, Pablo Fornals and Manuel Lanzini have all seen their game time limited due to poor form and injury, while Soucek suffered injury very soon after he signed.