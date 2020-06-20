Revealed: The referees West Ham will want to see more of in future

Every fan has that one referee who they dread seeing in the middle of the pitch when their team is playing.

Referees do get a lot of stick, often rightly so but sometimes unfairly, but the introduction of VAR and goalline technology in recent years has helped them make fewer errors. Well, that was the idea.

For West Ham fans, you can bet they’ll be worried about the outcome of any match they play in which the likes of Mike Dean is involved. For some reason, Hammers fans think he’s against them – I can vouch for that because I’m one of them – with a number of his decisions over the years going against them.

But it turns out that Mike Dean should be the last of West Ham’s worries. That’s because, after TOFFS released their referees report from the last 10 years in the Premier League, it’s actually Phil Dowd, Andre Marriner and Michael Oliver who the Hammers should be fearing the most. Luckily one has retired, so that’s one less to worry about in future.

In terms of lucky referees, West Ham will forever be hopeful of a positive result when the likes of Martin Atkinson, John Moss and Anthony Taylor are in the middle.

Have a look at the infographic below – stats are up to football played before lockdown – for a more detailed look at West Ham’s history with referees over the last 10 years. Unsurprisingly to many Hammers fans, Mike Dean does get a little mention…