West Ham fans react as Declan Rice exit rumours pick up pace

West Ham United could be forced to sell Declan Rice this summer as they look to collect in a bid to overhaul their squad, according to The Sun.

What does the report say?

Rice has been one of West Ham’s best players over the past few season, cementing himself at the base of their midfield and even earning him an England call up.

As reported by The Sun, his performances have even attracted interest from Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal, although West Ham are said to value him at around £70m.

With the side struggling in 16th place in the Premier League, only clear of the relegation zone on goal difference, David Moyes is set to oversee a rebuild this summer, with players needing to be sold in order to fund investment.

However, the global economic situation may play a role in this, with the full effect on football yet to be realised.

Declan Rice could be on the move this summer #whufc pic.twitter.com/B4xRoYlz7x — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) April 28, 2020

Here are some of the best response to speculation about Rice’s future from West Ham fans on Twitter…

Declan Rice is the heart and soul of our football team, and the team that David Moyes wants to build needs to be done so around him. Whatever money we got for him, we wouldn't replace him with anyone nearly as good anyway. — West Ham Fan Zone (@WHUFCFZ) April 28, 2020

I believe he is the ONLY player in our squad who couldn’t be replaced with a player of equal or better quality. Also he represents more to the fans. But if the season resumes it’s still very likely we will be playing championship football anyway so it will all be decided. — VINNYWHUFC (@vinnywhufc) April 28, 2020

We need to build around rice. — In Quarantine till Football comes back (@RaucousRice) April 28, 2020

I’m going to cry if rice goes — Aki (@AkiW_M) April 28, 2020

I want him to stay so badly — Gabes (@gabeswhu) April 28, 2020