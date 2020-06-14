The 2019-20 Premier League season has been a difficult one for West Ham after a summer that promised so much.

The signings of Sebastian Haller and Pablo Fornals suggested that the team could take another step under the management of Manuel Pellegrini, but after a strong start to the season their results deteriorated and the Chilean was sacked in December.

Former boss David Moyes was then brought in for his second spell as manager and after a win in his first Premier League match, things have not improved too much.

With nine matches still to play this season, the Hammers are only just clear of the bottom three, with goal difference the only thing separating them from the relegation zone.

Moyes’ side get back into action with a tough fixture against Wolves and with that in mind, we have had a look back over the season so far and some of the standout statistics…