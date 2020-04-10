Quiz: How much did West Ham fork out for these players?

West Ham have made a reputation for themselves for catastrophic signings over the last few years, and it is likely that every supporter has forgotten one or two players to have featured in claret and blue in recent times.

There have been some memorable additions and bargain buys to reflect on as well as signings we made while the quiz below also provides a chance to test your knowledge on signings when we were in the Championship and before relegation.

From Frederic Piquionne to Ilan, this quiz covers a variety of names, abilities, and most importantly price tags. Test your knowledge out below and share the results to see if you can better your West Ham mates.