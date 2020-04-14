Three iconic goals that West Ham fans will never forget

Let’s take a look at the vault and dust off some of West Ham’s most iconic goal-scoring moments from over the years.

Ricardo Vaz Tê vs Blackpool (2012 Championship play-off final)

The Irons have experienced some real lows in their time, sinking into painful relegation scraps before accepting their fate and dropping down into the league below. But for a side like West Ham, promotion is almost guaranteed not long after.

After being relegated from the Premier League in the 2010/11 season, the Hammers only needed one term in the Championship before springing right back up into the top division. After coming third in the table, the London outfit faced Blackpool in the play-off final and played out an extremely cagey affair.

The match sat at 1-1 and looked sure to be heading to extra time, but Vaz Tê took it by the scruff of the neck and claimed the winner just three minutes before the 90. It was quite a scrappy goal after a collision in the box but the Portuguese forward smashed it over the line and into the roof of the net before celebrating emphatically.

Carlos Tevez vs Manchester United (2006/07 Premier League)

The Hammers have this man to thank for their survival in the 2006/07 season and they know it. Carlos Tevez was a force to be reckoned with, but West Ham were having a torrid time in the Premier League.

In the final game of the domestic campaign, the Irons desperately needed to get a win in order to survive the drop. They were up against already-crowned champions Manchester United, and fans were probably already accepting there was no chance.

But their Argentinian star man quite literally plucked a goal out of the sky after lofting the ball over the defence and slotting it into the net to give his side those crucial three points.

Winston Reid vs Manchester United (2015/16 Premier League)

The curtains were closing on West Ham’s era at Upton Park as they readied themselves to embark on a new adventure at London Stadium. So it was only right to go out with a bang.

Not only did the Irons snub opponents Manchester United’s hopes of a Champions League spot, but they bid farewell to their old ground with an astonishing victory. After it looked as though the match would end in United’s favour, two towering headers were produced in four minutes to snatch the win.

Winston Reid was on the end of the second one, guiding home a free-kick with a bullet header to see the Hammers end the season in seventh place. What a way to mark the end of a 112-year era.

