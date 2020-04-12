Three moments in West Ham history that riled the fanbase

West Ham have had their fair share of glory days as well as seasons to forget, but which moments across the years have really made the Irons supporters’ blood boil?

Paul Ince in the Man United shirt

Once a popular player amongst West Ham fans after he rose through the academy ranks, Ince quickly became loathed by almost the entire fanbase.

Although the situation wasn’t really Ince’s fault (as explained by the Englishman himself), West Ham fans let loose on him for what was viewed as massive display of disloyalty.

The former England international joined Manchester United in 1989, but a snap of him wearing his new jersey was published whilst Ince was still on West Ham’s books and all hell broke loose.

The damage has seemed to be irreparable and it’s safe to say that the Hammers still haven’t forgiven him to this day, with Ince now only known as Judas amongst the East London faithful.

Frank Lampard’s move to Chelsea

One club’s hero is another club’s traitor, and Frank Lampard definitely has a story of this kind to tell. Despite his father being a West Ham legend and Lampard Jr. himself featuring in almost 200 games, the fanbase gave him hell after he went in search of pastures new.

In contrast to his ‘Super Frank Lampard’ nickname that Chelsea fans can again belt out during games, the Blues manager has another less endearing name that has been dubbed by supporters. The Hammers branded him ‘Fat Frank’ and utilised any chance they had to lash abuse at him in his playing days.

No doubt it stings, even more, to see how much Lampard went on to achieve with Chelsea, knowing he had the capability to help West Ham find greatness as well.

Jermaine Defoe’s transfer request

Jermain Defoe has been a cult hero in many of his clubs, but any high status he had at West Ham was washed away after he handed in a transfer request just 24 hours after the Irons were relegated.

The Englishman started his professional career with the London outfit, but really did the dirty with his transfer request and the season that followed. The club denied his wish to move away, which resulted in Defoe refusing to sign a new contract and getting sent off three times in the 2003/04 campaign before West Ham had had enough and sold him to Spurs.

He was a young player at the time but nothing excuses the audacity of opting to leave your club as soon as the ride gets a bit rocky. Hammers fans certainly won’t forget how much Defoe shafted them.