West Ham post shows positive of Premier League break

The Premier League being suspended will be a source of frustration for plenty of people involved with it in any capacity, from players to fans.

However, there can also be positives taken away from this and one of those can be found in West Ham United’s Twitter post showing Tomas Soucek training.

The Czech Republic international was immediately put in the team by David Moyes after joining on loan from Slavia Prague, starting against Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester City and Liverpool.

Watch West Ham United Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

However, he was forced off through injury just after half time in the last of those matches, coming back in for the final nine minutes against Arsenal, having missed the win over Southampton.

Considering that initial injury, having the extra time to train and work on his fitness will surely be a positive for the 25-year-old as he looks to help keep the Hammers out of the relegation zone.

West Ham’s original post can be seen below:

Meanwhile, one image shows the moment West Ham’s capitulation started.