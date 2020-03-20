The players West Ham could lose this summer

West Ham United are battling relegation this season.

David Moyes’ side are currently 16th in the Premier League but they are level on points with AFC Bournemouth, who are in the drop zone, and are ahead only by virtue of goal difference.

As such, there is a realistic possibility that the club could well drop into the Championship next season.

Football FanCast, as a result, has taken a look at the players who could depart the club if they suffer that ignominy this term.

JARROD BOWEN

Signed in January from Hull City, negotiations dragged on over a deal to take him to east London and sources have confirmed that those talks centred on a relegation release clause.

Did he really play for us?! No West Ham fan has managed to name all of these obscure Irons signings….

1 of 25 Who is this former West Ham player? Emmanuel Emenike Shaun Newton Henri Camara Luís Boa Morte

That stands at £25m, and allows any club to attempt to sign him should the Irons go down.

He stood out for Hull, scoring 16 goals in 29 Championship outings this term, and also scored in the Hammers’ 3-1 win over Southampton in the Premier League.

They would be loath to lose him; they won’t have a say in the matter if they go down.

ISSA DIOP

Routinely linked away from the club, the latest outfit to show an interest is Arsenal.

Metro report that Mikel Arteta is very keen on the Frenchman and has ordered the board to snap him up in the summer.

The central defender is rated at £60m and, as the report states, has previously been linked with Manchester United.

He has become a key member of the squad since his £22m arrival from Toulouse, making 64 appearances, but at the very least, the Irons are set to make a significant profit if he does depart.

DECLAN RICE

This one would sting.

The midfielder has come through the ranks at the Hammers and has made 100 appearances for the club.

However, he has previously outlined his ambition to play Champions League football and has been linked with some Premier League giants.

Manchester United were linked as recently as October, with The Daily Mirror claiming a £70m bid could be in the offing.

That would be incredibly hard for West Ham to resist.

SEBASTIEN HALLER

Signed for £45m last summer, it is difficult to imagine Haller playing Championship football next season.

Indeed, The Times reports that he will receive interest from abroad if West Ham do go down and one has to think that the club wouldn’t be against moving him on.

Did West Ham make the right call to sign Sebastien Haller?

Yes Vote No Vote

He has scored seven goals in the Premier League this season and flattered to deceive in most games.

Were a bid to be tabled – he is valued at £40.5m by Transfermarkt, which would still mark a loss for the Hammers – he would surely be allowed to leave.

Meanwhile, West Ham have a solution to a major problem staring them in the face!