West Ham eyeing move for West Brom ace Pereira

West Ham United are interested in signing Matheus Pereira from Sporting Lisbon in the summer transfer window, per Football Insider.

What’s the word?

Pereria is currently on loan at West Brom from Sporting CP and has made a major impact this season.

The 23-year-old has made 33 Championship appearances and has scored six goals, while registering an incredible 16 assists.

Is life under Gold and Sullivan really that bad? Maybe this quiz will change your minds, West Ham fans…

1 of 15 How much did West Ham pay to sign Jordan Hugill from Preston North End? £10m £5m £12.5m £2.5m

The report states that West Brom are obliged to sign him for £8m if he plays 45 minutes in 30 games, though the Hammers have placed him on their shortlist for the coming transfer window.

His future, though, may depend on whether Slaven Bilic’s side are promoted from the Championship; they are currently second, one point behind Leeds United.

Next Payet

Pereira could finally fill the Dimitri Payet void at West Ham.

Across 60 games for the club, the Frenchman scored 15 goals and provided 23 assists, and Pereira has shown that he can well and truly hack it in England. His numbers are remarkably similar too.

In the 2015/16 campaign, the Frenchman produced 2.3 shots and dribbles per game – as well as producing 12 assists. In comparison, West Ham’s Brazilian target has amassed 2.2 shots on average each match. His key passes, meanwhile are a colossal 2.5 per outing.

The 23-year-old could well link up with Grady Diangana, too, who has also spent the season on loan at the Hawthorns.

Could Pereira fill the Payet void at West Ham?

Yep, he's ace! Vote No way! Vote

It would allow manager David Moyes to unleash a front four of Jarrod Bowen, Pereira, Diangana, and Sebastian Haller, and one has to feel that such a quartet would be of truly excellent quality. More importantly, however, is finally filling the Payet shaped hole in the squad.

Moyes will simply hope that he is able to field the four in the Premier League; they are level on points with 18th-placed AFC Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, West Ham should make a major change even if they stay up!