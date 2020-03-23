West Ham planning to buy British this summer

West Ham want to buy British this summer and will welcome Grady Diangana and Josh Cullen back into their squad for next season, per The Daily Star.

David Moyes is keen to revamp his squad next season but has put a clear strategy in place.

And The Daily Star reports that he will be targeting young, British players as the summer transfer window looms.

That is said to include opportunities for Grady Diangana, who has spent the season on loan at West Bromwich Albion, and Josh Cullen, who has been at Charlton Athletic, along with Jack Wilshere, who has been injured for the majority of the season.

It is about time that West Ham actually settled on a transfer strategy.

They haven’t had one for some time, instead muddling through windows attempting to bring in the best players who become available.

That is how they ended up with Sebastien Haller last summer under Manuel Pellegrini, having previously chased a completely different profile of striker in Maxi Gomez.

Moyes nailing his flag to the mast, then, is a good thing, particularly if it sharpens the minds of those within the club’s recruitment team. It is something Pellegrini never did.

It may not be cheap – English players tend to come at a premium – but it will at least be effective. It also means fans will get another look at both Diangana and Cullen, who could become key assets under the ex-Everton boss.

This is good news for the Hammers.

