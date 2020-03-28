West Ham’s awful signing a prescient warning to David Moyes

West Ham United’s signing of Kieran Dyer remains a blot on the copybook of everyone who was involved.

Signed in 2007 from Newcastle United for a fee of £7m, Dyer would have cost £9.7m in today’s money, per The Bank of England’s inflation calculator.

It was not a shrewd investment.

Indeed, he made just 35 appearances for the Hammers and failed to score a goal or register an assist.

The season after he was signed, he played just twice in the Premier League.

One has to say, however, that Dyer was a talented player, and had made 239 appearances for Newcastle, having come through their youth academy. He also played 33 times for England.

In total, he cost the Hammers £277,142-per-game (today’s money), and there is a parallel to be drawn with the present day.

Indeed, Jack Wilshere remains on the Irons’ books and The Daily Star reported recently that David Moyes intends to give him another chance to prove his worth next season.

Dyer’s history suggests that he ought to think twice.

Indeed, the retired ace missed a total of 65 games during his Hammers career, with injuries ranging from a fractured leg to Achilles tendon problems.

Wilshere, of course, is in a similar boat.

Signed in 2018, he has been absent for 54 games already, due to an ankle injury, ankle surgery and a groin injury. He is still on the treatment table now.

Should he miss 12 more games, he will surpass Dyer’s tally, and that really would be something worth writing home about when one considers that the ex-Hammers midfielder is one of their worst signings in the modern era.

It is a lesson from history for manager Moyes; giving Wilshere another chance can surely only end in disaster.

He would do well to heed it.

