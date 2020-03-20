West Ham unlikely to make Phil Jones swoop

West Ham United manager David Moyes has ruled out signing players over the age of 25 this summer and will not be pursuing a move for Manchester United’s Phil Jones, per Claret and Hugh.

The Daily Mirror claimed that the Hammers were interested in striking a £12m deal with United for Jones in the summer, with Newcastle United also interested.

However, Claret and Hugh claims that the story is wide of the mark and that Moyes is instead set to focus on bringing in players with youth on their side.

Indeed, the piece says that Moyes is more likely to look at the Championship and the European markets as he bids to strengthen his squad this summer.

Common sense prevails

This is a smart move from Moyes.

After all, Jones is 28, and has had a chequered history when it comes to his injury record; he has missed 22 games across the past two seasons.

Add into that the fact that he has played just eight times this season and it becomes clear that he would be a punt rather than a genuinely inspired signing.

Indeed, he has made just two Premier League appearances under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2019/20 and he is the type of player the Hammers should be avoiding – just because he has played for Manchester United does not mean he can do a job for the Irons.

The former Everton manager’s plan speaks to a long-term strategy finally being unearthed at the London Stadium.

Common sense has prevailed.

